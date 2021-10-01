Congresswomen Testify About Abortions at Hearing

The next thing I knew, he was on top of me, messing with my clothes and not saying anything at all. “What is happening?” I thought. I didn’t know what to do. I was frozen in shock, just laying there as his weight pressed down upon me. I was confused. I was embarrassed. I was ashamed. I asked myself, was it something that I had done? Choosing to have an abortion was the hardest decision I had ever made. But at 18 years old, I knew it was the right decision for me. It was freeing, knowing I had options. Even still, it took long for me to feel like me again until most recently when I decided to give this speech. So to all the Black women and girls who have had abortions and will have abortions, we have nothing to be ashamed of. I knew I was not ready to have another child, so I religiously took my daily contraceptive pill. Despite that, I became pregnant. I consulted with my doctors who told me that any future pregnancy would likely also be high risk to me and the child. Similar to what I had gone through with Janak. I very much wanted to have more children, but I simply could not imagine going through that again. For me, terminating my pregnancy was not an easy choice, the most difficult I’ve made in my life, but it was my choice and that is what must be preserved for every pregnant person. I’m sharing my story even though I truly believe it is personal and really nobody’s business, and certainly not the business of politicians. But I’m compelled to speak out because of the real risks of the clocks being turned back to those days before Roe vs Wade, to the days when I was a teenager and had a back alley abortion in Mexico. A lot of girls and women in my generation didn’t make it. They died from unsafe abortions. In the 1960s, unsafe septic abortions were the primary killer, primary killer of African-American women.