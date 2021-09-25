Five people chilling in a hot tub could leave behind poo amounting to a tablespoons’ worth in the water, so isn’t that lovely?

According to bathroom supply store QS supplies, faecal residue from people’s skin and body goes into the water when they bathe together. The average bather has about a tenth of a gram of faeces in his buttocks meaning that five people create a tablespoon.

Shaf Member, purchase director, told the Daily Record: “Often private hot tubs are worse than those in a gym or public pool.

“After all, it is up to the cleaner to keep on top of the cleanliness levels. Sadly, people can get lazy when it comes to their own hot tub as they think family and friends won’t mind.

“This really doesn’t matter, as you will never know if another person has a virus or is shredding pathogens.”

QS supplies added that if people are carrying a gastro disease like diarrhoea, they should wait up to two weeks before plunging into a pool because they could still carry the disease.

They said that cleaning hot tubs is therefore of the utmost importance.

“Know your body – If you have been ill recently, don’t go in the hot tub. If you have a cut, even minor, please avoid it,” Member added.

“It’s all about just being vigilant and taking a moment before jumping in to think ‘ is this really wise?’ And whatever you do, don’t forget to shower and rinse off any germs and bacteria from the day before you get in.

“It isn’t relatively difficult to keep your hot tub clean, it just takes dedication and time. Be sure to inspect your tub a couple of times a week to prevent any buildup, and test your levels before every use.

“Remember that the water needs draining and replacing frequently too – which is all dependent on the quality of your filter system.”

So, if you are lucky enough to own a hot tub then enjoy it with care. Because no-one wants a poo pool.