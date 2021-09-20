Conan O’Brien wreaks havoc at Emmys 2021 as he gatecrashes Stephen Colbert’s speech and heckles Academy Chairman

CONAN O’Brien left viewers in hysterics at the Emmys 2021 with his over-the-top antics.

Before gatecrashing Stephen Colbert’s speech, the comedian saluted and heckled Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma.

5 Conan O’Brien went wild at the Emmys (seen gatecrashing Stephen Colbert’s acceptance speech) Credit: AP

5 He saluted academy chairman Frank Scherma and whooped and loudly cheered for him Credit: CBS

Conan started clapping and shouting at the top of his lungs when Frank walked onstage to talk about the TV industry at the awards show.

Frank and his guests were astonished when he rose from his chair and gave Frank a vigorous salute.

Conan’s enthusiastic response to Frank caused other guests to rise and give Frank a standing ovation.

“Thank you, Conan,” Frank smiled and laughed.

Elsewhere, the late-night talk show host decided to share in the joy when Stephen Colbert’s live election special won an award for Outstanding Variety Special (live).

Conan joined Stephen on stage and cheered as Stephen accepted his award.

Stephen made a joke about asking Conan to come onstage with him in the virtual press conference.

Conan’s antics were loved by viewers at home, who flooded Twitter with praise.

Comedian Wanda Sykes remarked: “Conan is giving no F’s tonight!”

“Conan’s the kid who is graduating who doesn’t give a single f**k,” another fan wrote.

CONAN’S FANS

A third posted: “#Conan is either not getting invited again or he’s just sealed his next hosting gig … #Emmys.”

Conan’s talk show – which wrapped its final season earlier this year – was up for an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Talk Series.

John Oliver was a tribute to Conan when he received the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Talk Series.

“Like many of us in this room, I was kind of rooting for Conan, so this is bittersweet,” John admitted.

“Thank you so much, Conan, for 30 years of inspiring comedy writers.”

5 Conan prompted the other guests to give Frank a standing ovation Credit: CBS

5 Viewers were loving his over-the-top antics Credit: Getty

5 Comedian Wanda Sykes was one of many to praise Conan Credit: Twitter

Brett Goldstein channels Ted Lasso’s Roy Kent with VERY sweary Emmy’s speech