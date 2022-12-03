Computers are trained to detect cancer using farts

COMPUTERS are being trained to spot cancer — by listening to farts.

A prototype of artificial intelligence was capable of hearing healthy sounds as well as subtle differences.

They believe the Synthetic Human Audio Reproduction Testing, also known as SHART, will detect signs of cancer.

This can be used to identify differences between pooping sound and peeing sounds.

David Ancalle, a PhD student at Georgia Tech University in the US, said: “We’re trying to find a non-invasive way where people can get a notification on whether or not they should go get checked out.

“Like, ‘Hey, your urine is not flowing at the rate that it should’ or ‘Your farts are not sounding the way they should’.”

However, the prototype AI has yet to be tested on humans.

Mr Ancalle however reported that 98% could recognize which bodily function the sound came from.

Researchers hope that it can detect subtle changes in disease progression.

Bowel cancer is the most frequent type of cancer in Britain.

Diarrhoea, constipation and other symptoms are common early warning signs.

Prostate, bladder and urethra cancer can all make the flow of pee weaker or stop and start more often — signs which could be picked up by a listening device.

Ancalle stated that the system can also be used for fighting diarrhoea-causing illnesses such as cholera. These are deadly in countries with poor populations.

He said the following during a presentation to the American Physical Society: “The acoustic characteristics of excretion events are unique and identifiable.”