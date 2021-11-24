Common painkillers increase risk of heart failure for some people, doctors warn

Doctors warn that common painkillers can increase heart failure risk in some individuals.

There has been a 26% increase in heart disease in people who take aspirin.

1 New research has shown that taking aspirin can increase your chance of developing heart failure. Credit to Alamy

These include high blood pressure, obesity, high cholesterol and diabetes, as well as smoking.

Published in ESC Heart FailureFind it “those taking aspirin were more likely to subsequently develop the condition than those not using the medication”.

Dr. Blerim Mojaj, University of Freiburg (Germany) was the study author. “While the findings require confirmation, they do indicate that the potential link between aspirin and heart failure needs to be clarified.”

After millions have taken the drug to maintain their blood sugar and prevent heart disease, it is now controversial that there is a link between aspirin and heart problems.

However, this study found that 30,827 people at high risk of developing heart disease were enrolled in the study from both Western Europe and the USA.

“At risk”Was defined as any combination of the following: high blood pressure, smoking, obesity, high cholesterol and diabetes.

Participants were at least 40 years old and had no history of heart disease.

1330 people developed heart failure during the five-year follow-up.

Aspirin use was linked to a 26% increased risk of developing new heart failure.

Dr. Mujaj stated, “This was the largest study to determine the relationship between incident heart failure and aspirin use in patients with and without coronary disease or at least one risk factor.”

“Aspirin is commonly used — in our study one in four participants were taking the medication. In this population, aspirin use was associated with incident heart failure, independent of other risk factors.”

He concluded: “Large multinational randomised trials in adults at risk for heart failure are needed to verify these results. Until then, our observations suggest that aspirin should be prescribed with caution in those with heart failure or with risk factors for the condition.”

Aspirin was previously shown to increase the risk of skin cancer in men by up to twofold.

Doctors recommend that patients take a low dosage of aspirin daily to avoid heart attacks and strokes.

It is believed that the painkiller can reduce the risk of gastric, colon, prostate, and breast cancers.

However, experts believe it can increase skin cancer risk in particular men.

From headaches to period pains – here’s which painkillers you should be taking