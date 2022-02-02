Comic Series ‘The Unearthians’Representation of the Lands in Live-Action Adaptation

KDMG was granted exclusive representation of comic book series The Unearthians. Omar Mora is the owner of Moras Productions and the creator of the 2019 original Comic. The Unearthians was launched in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con as a comic book maxi-series under the umbrella of Moras Productions. It was named as one of the top 1 in 20190 Best Indie Titles You Can FindCBR.

The story is about two best friends who are kidnapped and taken to an underground base somewhere in Earth. Mateo and Carter discover that the aliens have a dark agenda for Earth and the galaxy. With the help of other beings – Naurax, Ecraptor and Flex – they decide to fight this injustice. But Mateo and Carter also have a secret of their own, which they will use to their advantage; a secret that the aliens never saw coming – they are vampires.

KDMG represents original ideas for television series and film. The company had strong relationships with today’s leading decision-makers at the top digital retail platforms including Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, Hallmark Channel, BET Network, Starz Network, and more.

“I’m excited to have KDMG in our corner. They can open big doors for our story. I can’t wait to start pitching our series to studios and big streamers. I already have plans for three seasons and spin-offs. But I don’t want to get ahead of the curve, I just want to secure season one. It’s always good to be prepared,” Mora said. “I love our story a lot. It’s a new take in vampirism, where they come from, and what happens when they interact with extraterrestrial beings. I can’t wait to see it in action and share it with the world.”

Moras Productions, a Los Angeles-based independent production company, focuses on movies and TV series as well as comic books.