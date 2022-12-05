Collaboration “The Way of Water”

The Weeknd revealed a new collaboration with “Avatar: The Way of Water” In a Sunday tweet.

A video was posted by the artist with an audio clip of new and a shimmering green “A” with the franchise’s signature logo. The caption shows the date. “12.16.22,” What marks? “Avatar’s” Theater debut.

Official Twitter Account “Avatar” Confirmed The collaboration was made by sharing a video showing the account clicking the Follow button for The Weeknd and the caption “#AvatarTheWayOfWater x @theweeknd,” This was then retweeted by the artist.

“Avatar” Jon Landau, the producer of the song, also tweeted a formal welcoming to the artist. “As the Na’vi say, ‘Zola’u nìprrte’ soaiane Avatar’… Welcome to the Avatar family” A photo of The Weeknd and him

Within hours of the event, the partnership was revealed. “Avatar: The Way of Water” Cast Here in London ahead of the film’s world premiere on Dec. 5.

This film was made 10 years ago, after the events in the original. “The Way of Water” This is the story about Jake, Neytiri, their family and the Sully children. It tells of their lives, the difficulties they face, how far they will go to protect each other, what battles they have to survive, and the tragic events they experience.

James Cameron will direct and produce the sequel. The film will return cast members Sam Worthington (returning) and Zoe Saldana (new). Sigourney Willever will play a role that is different from the original. “The Way of Water” This is one of the four sequels Cameron had in mind for The Great Gatsby. “Avatar” universe.