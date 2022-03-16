Colin Kaepernick continues to train in hopes of returning to the NFL: “Staying ready”

Colin Kaepernick is not a professional player in the NFL, but he works hard and trains to be ready for another chance.

“For The past 5 years I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself,”On March 13, he posted a tweet to Twitter.

“I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners. Who’s working?? I will pull up.”

He received a response from Tyler Lockett (Seahawks wide receiver). “Let’s do it bro! Me and my brother will come run routes for you,”He wrote.

Later, Kaepernick updated his fans about Lockett’s workout.

“It felt great being out there with you. Thanks for everyone who tapped up via stream with us,” he said before sharing that he would be meeting with “The Footwork King”Rischad Whitfield, Houston, for another training session.

In 2021, Kaepernick merged with EbonyHe was eager to get back in the league so he continued to train as normal.

“I am still up at 5 a.m. training five, six days a week making sure I’m prepared to take a team to a Super Bowl again,”He shared the details. “That’s not something I will ever let go of, regardless of the actions of 32 teams and their partners to deny me employment.”

“The same way I was persistent in high school is the same way I’m gonna be persistent here,”He noted.

Colin Kaepernick was a San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback and was the first one to kneel during a national anthem protest.

His decision to do so divided the nation and changed the trajectory of his career.

The former quarterback was made a free agent in 2017, but he did not sign a contract. In his Netflix series, 2021 “Colin in Black & White,” Kaepernick compared the NFL to the slave trade.

“Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod, and examine, searching for any defect that might affect your performance. No boundary respected. No dignity left intact,” Kaepernick said.