Colin Jost Does Not Hold Back On His Thoughts About Will Smith’s Oscar Punishment

It wouldn’t be a big scandal if “Saturday Night Live” didn’t cover it on the show. During an April episode of the late night hit, “SNL” star Colin Jost joked about Will Smith’s punishment — a 10-year ban from attending the Oscars. “​​As punishment for slapping Chris Rock, the Academy has banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years, but… is that a punishment?” Jost joked during a “Weekend Update” segment. “He can still be nominated and even win an award. He can even attend an after-party. He just doesn’t have to attend the four-hour ceremony where someone is definitely gonna make fun of his wife again,” Jost added. The late night comedian also joked that the real punishment for Smith would be forcing him to host the Oscars next year. It’s clear to see his feelings on the matter, even if it’s just in a joking fashion.

Fans made sure to weigh in with their thoughts about the joke, with many replying to the show’s clip of the segment, and the reviews were mixed. “YUP HE KILLED ON THAT ONE,” one person tweeted. “SNL is the last show that should be making fun of things that are long, boring, and irrelevant,” another chimed in. Ouch.

Interestingly enough, Will’s daughter, Willow Smith, performed her new song “Psychofreak” alongside Camila Cabello on the same show. Willow shared a clip of the performance on her Instagram, and like the controversy surrounding her father, it received a lot of attention from fans.