Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson christened their son Cosmo. But SNL Star says Mom wasn’t having It.

Celebrity baby announcements seem to have been appearing quite often over the last year. Reality TV star Kylie Jenner Aquaman alum Amber Heard are only a few stars to have confirmed that they’ve either had or will have a sweet bundle of joy. Many were shocked to hear that Scarlett Johnasson was among them. Blessed with a child Cosmo was born to Johansson this year. Many people were taken by surprise when the name was chosen. Saturday Night Live star’s mother was apparently among those that wasn’t too thrilled with it.

Most grandparents check in with their grandchildren and/or inlaws after the birth of a baby to make sure that the baby is okay. But in Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson’s case, many of the check-ins pertained to the child’s name. Jost revealed that Cosmo was not easy for his mother to understand. Mother and son had some funny exchanges about this.

My family is supportive always, my mom, I would say was slightly thrown by it and didn’t quite understand it. I don’t know if she thought it was kind of like a hippie thing, like a dirty hippie thing [laughs]. … But she would call us, and say, like after three or four days, she’d be like, ‘Cosmo….’ She’d be like, ‘A now, is it final? Like, did you submit the birth certificate?’ I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, we did that at the hospital.’ And she’s like, ‘OK, interesting, because I was reading there’s also a name Cosimo with an i.’ … She was like, ‘Maybe you call him Cosimo, that’s his real name, and then you could call him, still Cosmo.’

His most recent appearance was on Late Night with Seth Meyers , Colin Jost recalled being puzzled by his mother’s suggestions. He did however mention that his mom knows members of the Italian Community and that they have many relatives with the same name Cosmo. According to mother Jost, the baby could even be named after Cosmos the patron saint.

But her son made it clear that the baby’s name was definitely locked in by that point. You can check out Colin Jost’s full interview with Seth Meyers, complete with “the first image of the baby,”Below are the details

Cosmo is an unusual name, but you must admit it. Only two people have that name are mine, and one is my friend. The eccentric neighbor Jerry Seinfeld and one being a delightfully green-haired fairy godparent. And for those who still think it’s an odd moniker for an infant, it’s definitely Not the most uncommon .

Cameron Diaz And Benji Madden named their daughter Raddix, with the baby’s nickname simply being “Rad.” Some were likely also taken aback when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West confirmed that their youngest son’s name would be Psalm. And do we even need to bring up Elon Musk and Grimes’ son, X Æ A-Xii?

Baby names typically hold a special meaning to the parents, so I’m sure Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson were very purposeful when they gifted their son with Cosmo. Jost’s mother now seems to be at peace with the decision, but I’m sure the name will still come up quite frequently in general conversations amongst the public. Jost could even name-drop his newborn baby during the season premiere Saturday Night Live.