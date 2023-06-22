Coleen Rooney, upcoming Vogue covergirl, spotted in her gym gear

UPCOMING Vogue cover girl Coleen Rooney shows she’s fit and firing in gym gear.

The 37-year-old wife of footie ace Wayne will feature in September’s edition of the magazine.

The documentary will be shown before a television documentary on Wagatha Christie’s libel case.

Becky Vardy is continuing her war of words with Coleen over her bombshell Wagatha Christie £1.8million bill.

The WAG has claimed Coleen’s team have missed a deadline to respond to queries over some of their legal bill.

In a shock twist, those close to Becky said they were baffled about their alleged failure to respond.

A source said: “Becky’s team can’t understand why Coleen’s team have time to release press releases but did not respond to the legal deadline for the reply to costs.

“They sent questions about certain parts of the bill but they have still not received an answer.

“Becky wants a swift resolution to this so she can move on and thinks Coleen’s team are dragging their heels.”

Central Recorder first revealed how Becky was angered by the £1.8million bill issued to her in April from Coleen.

Becky’s close friends and family members said some costs seemed to be inflated.

Coleen’s team have disputed this. According to them, the charges they charged were normal.

In a bombshell statement, Coleen also revealed how she had given Becky extra time to pay her the £800,000 ordered by the court after she struggled to pay.