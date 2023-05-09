Cole Swindell has a new girlfriend, but who is the actress of his video?

Country singer Cole Swindell and his girlfriend, Courtney Little, are engaged! Swindell, who is 39 years old, proposed to Little (24), on the 6th of May at their original date location. Little was in Swindell’s video “Some Habits.”

The “Love You Too Late” singer shared photos from his proposal on Instagram Monday, including a picture showing off Little’s engagement ring. “Still could not tell you everything I told ya down on one knee.” Swindell said, “All I know is that she said yes.” “We’re so excited!”

Swindell considered several locations, but decided on a farm just north of Nashville. This was where the “One or Two HabitsThe video shoot doubled up as their first dating. Little’s father gave his permission before he proposed.

Swindell stated, “That is probably the nervousest I have ever felt because of his great character.” People His future father-in law. “I’m so excited to become a member of her family. Her family is a great one and this made the conversation so nerve-racking. “I can’t even imagine having to have that discussion with a son about his daughter.”

Simon Tekin, a jeweler from Ballantyne Jewelers in Charlotte (near Little’s home in North Carolina), designed the engagement ring. Swindell requested that a Ballantyne representative hand deliver the ring. This meant driving through Nashville in Taylor Swift’s traffic on Sunday to pick it up.

Later that day, Swindell and Little got onto his tour bus to head to Dallas for Thursday’s Academy of Country Music Awards. The bus started driving north, instead of heading south. The bus finally stopped on a gravel highway. Swindell guided Little down the road. She soon identified where they had been.

Swindell stated that Swindell “recognized the location”. People. She probably understood what was happening. It felt as if I walked a very long distance with her. “It probably was only a few seconds.” Swindell reached a roadside point where he couldn’t hold out any longer. Swindell found the perfect spot for him to propose.

Swindell said to the magazine, “It is hard for me to express how I feel.” “I consider myself very lucky for where I am at in my career. However, I regret missing out on many real life moments. Just glad I have someone to share my life with. “She’s the best thing that ever happened to me. She’s made my life better.

Swindell was already a successful songwriter when he released the single “Chillin’ It”. He has also had other hits such as “You Should be Here,” Flatliner,” Break Up In The End,” “Love You Too Late,” single Saturday Night,” Never Say Never with Lainey, and “She’s Got Me At Heads Carolina.” The deluxe edition will include his most recent album. Stereotype The ACM Awards will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video, Thursday evening.