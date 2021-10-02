Cole Swindell confirms that he has a new girlfriend from this music video

Love is a game. Cole SwindellYou might have just scored.

The 38 year-old country singer caused a stir when he made a social media confirmation of his new relationship. “#GameDate,”The “Single Saturday Night” singer captioned his Instagram selfie alongside Courtney LittleAt an MLB baseball game.

Cole liked several comments, including those from the message, as if the photo was not enough to prove that these two were real. “I’d be smiling too”And “looking good you two.”

The best message was perhaps from a fan who wrote a tribute to Cole’s hit single. “Somebody’s had their last single Saturday night. HECK YEAH! #Hadto.”

Cole is making this woman extra happy this autumn. First, you might recognize her from Cole’s music video for “The Last Song.”These Habits” It suddenly makes sense that their undeniable chemistry in this video is much more apparent now.