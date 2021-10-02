Cole Swindell confirms that he has a new girlfriend from this music video

Cole Swindell confirms that he has a new girlfriend from this music video
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Love is a game. Cole SwindellYou might have just scored.

The 38 year-old country singer caused a stir when he made a social media confirmation of his new relationship. “#GameDate,”The “Single Saturday Night” singer captioned his Instagram selfie alongside Courtney LittleAt an MLB baseball game.

Cole liked several comments, including those from the message, as if the photo was not enough to prove that these two were real. “I’d be smiling too”And “looking good you two.”

The best message was perhaps from a fan who wrote a tribute to Cole’s hit single. “Somebody’s had their last single Saturday night. HECK YEAH! #Hadto.” 

Cole is making this woman extra happy this autumn. First, you might recognize her from Cole’s music video for “The Last Song.”These Habits” It suddenly makes sense that their undeniable chemistry in this video is much more apparent now.

Latest News

Previous articleWallpaper hack from DIY expert that will help you save tons of time and effort while installing it

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact