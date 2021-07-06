‘Cold Case’ Malayalam Full Movie Watch Online | Prime Video

Prithviraj’s latest crime thriller movie, ‘Cold Case’, has just been released, and it’s already the talk of the town for its intense storyline. It is quite well known that Malayalam thriller drama movies rarely disappoint, especially with Anto Joseph on the wheel for production. Let us see how you can watch ‘Cold Case’ online for Free!

‘Cold Case’ is a Malayalam movie that features stars such as Prithviraj and Aditi Balan as the main lead characters. The movie was released on India’s favorite OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, on June 30. With it being just a few days since release, let’s take a look at how you can watch ‘Cold Case’ online for free.

The crime thriller movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and those with an active subscription plan can already catch the movie on your mobile app or desktop. However, there is a way you can watch ‘Cold Case’ for free on Amazon Prime Video, and here’s how.

How to watch Cold Case on Amazon Prime Video for FREE?

If you already have an active Amazon Prime subscription, the movie is already available to stream on its official platforms. For those who do not have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can watch ‘Cold Case’ for free by applying for the free trial version. By creating a new login account with the free trialplan, you can watch ‘Cold Case’ for free, and here’s how:

Visit the Amazon Prime website at https://www.amazon.com/gp/prime. On the homepage, click on the ‘Try Prime’ button present in the middle of the screen. You will be redirected to the login page, where you have to click on the ‘Create a new account’ button. Provide all the information required and follow the prompts as they appear. Complete the authentication puzzle. On the last page, click on the ‘Start Your Free Trial’ button to get your own Amazon Prime Video account.

Having an Amazon Prime free trial account will allow you to watch ‘Cold Case’ and many other movies/series for a period of 30 days only. After the 30-day trial period, you can choose to retain the account by subscribing to a monthly Amazon Prime plan.

Fans should always watch movies on streaming platforms that have the official rights for them. This article has provided information on how to watch 'Cold Case' online for free on Amazon Prime Video. So it is advised that you watch 'Cold Case' on official streaming platforms and avoid piracy websites.

Cold Case Official Trailer

Before watching the movie for free on Amazon Prime Video, you can check out the official trailer for ‘Cold Case’ released on Youtube.