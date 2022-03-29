Colbert reveals how Will Smith managed to maintain a standing ovation after slapping Chris Rock. (Video)

We don’t really need to bring you up to speed, but we’re polite, so we’ll begin with of course you know all about how Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday and then won Best Actor for his work in “King Richard.”He was given a standing ovation when he won. This is something many people feel strange about since the incident we discussed in the previous sentence.

On Monday’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,”Things started with a cold joke that explained clearly how Smith pulled that off. And if you looked at the featured image in this post, we bet you’ve already guessed the answer.

As always, the “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”The cold opening began with a summary of the situation. This was a supercut of news that summarized Smith’s situation. And then the gag.

So the joke uses edited footage of Smith’s actual Oscars speech to make it look like no one was clapping when Smith took the stage. Smith said it after a few awkward moments of hawing. “Ladies and gentlemen, if you will, look right here,” and then we see he’s holding up a Neuralyzer from “Men in Black” — you know, the thing the Men in Black use to make normals forget all about any alien weirdness they might have seen.

Smith flashes the bright light, and that’s when the applause starts. We laughed, even though it was an obvious joke. You can see it below.

For those who are curious, Smith actually did apologize to Chris Rock. You can read more about it here.