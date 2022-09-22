Colbert: Olivia Wilde on ‘Don’t Worry Darling’Rumors

Olivia Wilde dismissed “Spitgate”Other dramas surrounding her film “Don’t Worry Darling,”As a guest “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”Wednesday

“Another one of our weird rumors ‘spitgate’ which you might have heard about,”As seen in the clip, Olivia Wilde, director of the show, said these words during her appearance. Published Wednesday night, early in the eveningPrior to the broadcast

Colbert presented the director, and current girlfriend, of the show to Colbert. “Watermelon Sugar”Singer is criticized for denying the incident. “Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? Why or why not? Support your answer”Wilde had brought up the viral clip, and he made a joke about it.

“No he did not, but I think it’s a perfect example of — people will look for drama anywhere they can,”She said. “Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact.”

“Only time will tell,”Wilde laughed and said Styles had not spit at his costar, as Colbert joked. “We shall see.”

Video taken during the ceremony is available for those who may have forgotten. “Don’t Worry Darling”Styles was seen in the premiere at Venice International Film Festival sitting next to his co-star Chris Pine. People who saw the clip believed Styles was spitting on Pine. Pine then reacts with what seems to be surprise and collects himself.

Soon thereafter, Styles and Styles denied that any such thing had taken place, but they did make separate statements expressing mutual respect. Styles joked about it at Madison Square Garden, where he had been performing his new album. “Harry’s House.”

His tenth performance in the “Love on Tour: Madison Square Garden Is Harry’s House”Series, the pop singer joked to his audience. “It is wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine but fear not, we’re back!”

Since wrapping production, the film has been marred by drama. There have been rumors of discord between Florence Pugh and Wilde about Styles’ relationship with Wilde. Pugh’s reps have denied any beef, though aside from the Venice premiere, Pugh has done almost no press or promotion for the film.

For more information on all of the speculation around Olivia Wilde’s sophomore film, out in theaters Friday, Sept. 23, read here.