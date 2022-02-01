Colbert Imagines a Spotify Playlist to Go With All of the Vaccine Misinformation (Video)

On Monday’s “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert kicked things off with a cold open gag inspired by the recent uproar over Spotify’s deal with podcaster Joe Rogan, because of the the huge amount of factually incorrect information about vaccines and COVID-19 featured on his show.

The gag was simple: A Spotify playlist where each selected song formed part of a sentence advancing lies about COVID-19 vaccines.

Of course, if you need a quick catch up: Last week Neil Young removed his music from Spotify in protest of Rogan. The same week, more than 200 scientists and medical experts released an open letter urging Spotify to quit promoting vaccine misinformation. And on Friday, Joni Mitchell announced she would be removing her music from Spotify to show solidarity with Young.

This has resulted in Spotify taking a huge stock market hit, and now it says it will add content warnings to podcasts touching on COVID. Though it isn’t clear if the warning takes misinformation into account.

So back to the gag, a fake commercial for the Spotify Misinformation Playlist. “All your favorite songs, strategically assembled in an order that results in harmful inaccuracies.”

Here’s that playlist:

“I heard” (Gucci Mane featuring Rich Homie Quan)

“The Shot” (Ice Cube)

“Changes” (Black Sabbath)

“The Shape of You” (Ed Sheeran)

“One Day’ (Matisyahu)

“You’re Only Human” (Billy Joel)

“The Next Day” (David Bowie)

“She Wolf” Shakira

“Fifty Percent” (Barbara Streisand)

“Homo Sapien” (Parquet Courts)

“Fifty Percent” (Bea Arthur)

“Lady” (Brett Young)

“Coyote” (Jamestown Revival)

“Everybody” (Backstreet Boys)

“Will Say” (Zigi Wiz)

“Oh My God” (Adele)

“Who Let the Dogs Out” (Baha Men)

“Did You Know” (Together Alone)

“The Covid” (Mykhal Polite)

“Vaccine” (Migos)

“May Cause Discoloration of the Urine of Feces” (Marlin Manson)

“And Also” (Gareth Dickson)

“Big Balls” (AC/DC)

“Testy” (Sarius)

“Inflation” (The Whitest Boys Alive)

“Swollen” (Francisco Martin)

“Nuggets” (Mura Masa)

“And” (The Chariot)

“Gigantic” (Pixies)

“Jewelz” (Anderson.Paak)

“After” (Chel)

“I Got” (Burden)

“Vaxxed” (Tyson James)

“My Humps” (Black Eyed Peas)

“Hurt” (Johnny Cash)

Watch the clip below: