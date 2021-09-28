Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke are out of “Dancing With The Stars”

If you caught Dancing With The Stars this week, you probably noticed that one couple didn’t compete. Cody Rigsby, Cheryl Burke and others were absent from the ballroom on September 27, 2011. What happened to the couple? And will they be back?

Cheryl Burke confirmed that she was positive for COVID-19 just before the episode aired. Needless to say, she wasn’t going to compete on the September 27 episode. She posted an Instagram video breaking the news to fans.

During the new episode, hostess Tyra Banks announced Cody Rigsby wouldn’t compete for either out of an abundance of caution. What does this all mean for their future?

Don’t count Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke out of the competition just yet

This doesn’t mean that Cody and Cheryl are done yet though.

“First and foremost, I want to send all of my love, and thoughts and healing energy to Miss Cheryl Burke,” Cody stated on his Instagram page. “We have spoken a few times. She seems to be in good spirits and feeling well. But I have been through COVID and I know how crazy this virus can be and it can change at any moment, so just keep her in your thoughts.”

“The competition of Dancing With the Stars must go on. I will be competing,” The fitness influencer went on. “How… is to be determined, so stay tuned.”





Last year, COVID-19 measures were much stricter. There wasn’t even a live audience during Season 29. The season was a success because no contestants caught COVID-19, so everyone could watch. This is Dancing With The Stars first.

Will Dancing With The Stars introduce one of the backup dancers?

If you’ve been keeping up with us, you might have read that Dancing With The Stars has a few new pros this year.

Sofia Ghavami or Ezra Sosa might be seen in the background of some dances. But they aren’t just backup dancers. A few weeks ago, DWTS announced Sofia and Ezra will step in if one of the other pros can’t compete. If Cheryl Burke is not available for the next few weeks, Cody Rigsby will test negative for COVID-19 and may choose to dance with Sofia.

According to ET, Sofia is an incredibly talented Miami dancer. Her favourite style of dance is Latin Ballroom and she’s been on tour with Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd. She may not have Cheryl’s experience yet, but she’s well on her way.

Do you think Cody Rigsby will be back in the ballroom? Don’t forget to tune in and keep up with the latest DWTS episodes. We’ll be here to cover it all and keep you filled in!