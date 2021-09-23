Code 404 Drops a Major Grenade in a Season 2 Sneak Peek

There are still a few bugs to fix with this robot A.I. Update.

Beloved Peacock series Code 404 returns with everyone’s favorite robo-detective, John Major (Daniel Mays), who is still getting used to his rebooted system. With detective inspector partner Roy Carver (Stephen Graham) unwillingly by his side, John eases his way back into the Special Investigation Unit police force in season two. A sneak peek at the premiere airs tonight, Sept. 23. This preview shows that technology is still strange with the two cops.

“Got the bugger, and I brought you a Pop Tart!” John laughs at Roy as a criminal is placed in handcuffs.

A grenade is literally added to make it more awkward.

Code 404 follows John, newly resurrected thanks to artificial intelligence technology after a covert arms bust led to his death in the line of duty. John is now ready for re-entry into the police force one year later. However, there are a few glitches to his robosystem. The John Major 2.0 model appears to have hampered his judgement and clouded his memory.