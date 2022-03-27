CODA Star Troy Kotsur’s Historic Oscars Journey

It doesn’t really matter which language you use, love is simple to understand. Troy KotsurOscar-nominated performance by ” CODA has captured the hearts of audiences.

The 53-year old star’s journey to the Academy Awards started in Mesa, Ariz. Kotsur was born deaf to a hearing family and learned American Sign Language to communicate with his parents.

As he shared in a recent episode The Hollywood Reporter‘s podcast Awards Chatter, his father was a huge part of his childhood and would take him golfing, water skiing and camping and would coach his sports teams. Kotsur, then 17, was paralysed from the neck down after his father was struck by a drunk driver. “My father was unable to sign or communicate with me any longer,”Kotsur spoke through an ASL interpreter during the podcast. “It was a complete communication breakdown and everything for our family changed in that moment.”