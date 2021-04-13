Cobra Kai Season 4 Release Date, Cast and Everything Else

Cobra Kai Season 4 was renewed even before the release of season 3. Here’s everything you need to know about season 4. We have also discussed Cobra Kai Season 4 Release Date.

Cobra Kai Season 4 Release Date

Cobra Kai is a martial arts comedy-drama web series adapted from the original The Karate Kid films. The first two seasons of the series were released on Youtube Premium. Eventually, Youtube decided to stop producing original scripted programming, leaving Cobra Kai without a platform to release season 3.

In June 2020, Netflix acquired the rights to stream the Cobra Kai series. On 1st January 2021, season 3 was released on Netflix, and the series received positive reviews from the audience. By that time, it was already renewed for season 4, and fans are eagerly waiting for the release.

Cobra Kai Season 4 production began in 2020, and filming started sometime in 2021. On 26th March 2021, Jon Hurwitz has tweeted about season 4. Have a look:

I don’t have the answer, but would imagine Season 4 will come out roughly a year after Season 3. — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) November 8, 2020

Cobra Kai Season 4 Release Date is yet to be announced. But as per the sources, it may release sometime around December 2021 or January 2022. In 2020, Jon Hurwitz had made this statement on Cobra Kai Season 4 Release replying to a fan’s query:

We shot several scenes today that will make you laugh. Then tonight, we shot a scene that will make you cry. Apologies in advance. But you will love the performances. #CobraKai — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) March 26, 2021

Cobra Kai Season 4 Cast

Cobra Kai Season 4 is expected to have the series main cast. Along with them, Thomas Ian Griffith will appear in a guest role as Terry Silver. It is also reported that Vanessa Rubio and Peyton List will be promoted to series regulars.

Jon Hurwitz said in an interview that the audience has to wait to find out whether Hillary Swank will return to the series as Julie Pierce.

The new cast announcements that were made in late February are here: