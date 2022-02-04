CNN President Jeff Zucker Quits Over Relationship With Colleague

Update Wednesday Night, 7:19 p.m.: CNN’s Oliver Darcy said Wednesday night that WarnerMedia boss Jason Kilar was evasive when asked about the situation at a meeting with top journalists and anchors based in the network’s DC bureau.

“At a meeting this evening at CNN’s DC bureau, top anchors and correspondents grilled WarnerMedia chief @jasonkilar for details on Jeff Zucker’s exit from the company,” Darcy said on Twitter. “Kilar was short on answers and repeatedly said that he could not “get into details” about certain topics.”

Original Story, 8:06 a.m.: Wednesday: CNN boss Jeff Zucker announced his resignation Wednesday in an email sent to all staffers worldwide. He is leaving immediately.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong,” he wrote. “As a result, I am resigning today.”

Zucker did not disclose the name of the colleague with whom he had the “consensual relationship,” but his resignation comes a few weeks after tabloids ran with reports that he has been dating Allison Gollust, CNN’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, for years. Brian Stelter, CNN’s media correspondent, confirmed the Gollust speculation when he appeared on the network earlier on Wednesday.

Stelter read Gollust’s statement on-air (which has also obtained) noting she plans to remain with the company: “Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time. I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday.”

.@brianstelter reads a statement from Allison Gollust, the colleague who was having a consensual relationship with Jeff Zucker: “Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently our relationship changed during Covid.” pic.twitter.com/Cd13FR1pBB — Mediaite (@Mediaite) February 2, 2022

As for Zucker’s message to the CNN staff, he called his time with the company an “amazing run.”

“I came to CNN on January 28, 2013. Together, we had nine great years. I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently,” Zucker said. “But it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute. I am grateful to the thousands of incredibly talented CNN and Turner Sports employees who helped make this such a joy for me, and such a success for all of us. I wish each of you nothing but the best in the years ahead.”

Jason Kilar, CEO of CNN parent company Time Warner, also sent an email to all staffers.

“I have accepted Jeff Zucker’s resignation as Chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports, and President of CNN Worldwide. We thank Jeff for his contributions over the past 9 years,” Kilar wrote. “We will be announcing an interim leadership plan shortly. Both of these organizations are at the top of their respective games and are well prepared for their next chapters.”

Kilar later announced interim co-heads for CNN following Zucker’s depature. Stelter tweeted that Michael Bass, Amy Entelis and Ken Jautz, described as longtime members of CNN’s leadership team, will take on the roles.