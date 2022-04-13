CNN+ Budget Cuts Loom as 2-Week-Old Streamer Struggles With Low Viewership

CNN+ Budget Cuts Loom as 2-Week-Old Streamer Struggles With Low Viewership
By Tom O'Brien
Layoffs aren’t being considered currently, according to an insider, even as the new service is reportedly netting just 10,000 viewers a day

Two weeks after the splashy launch of CNN’s new streaming service CNN+, there are already signs of budget cuts ahead as the service struggles to gain viewership.

An individual with knowledge of the situation told that budget trimming is being discussed and will likely affect its non-daily shows at first. While there’s overlap between CNN+ and CNN staffers, layoffs aren’t a consideration at this time, but that will be reevaluated in about three months.

