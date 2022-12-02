CNN Annihilates Live Programming on HLN.

CNN’s live broadcasts on HLN have been halted by CEO Chris Licht. He thanked Robin Meade, the show host and network face in a memo sent Thursday to employees.

“I want to take a moment to thank Robin Meade — she is not only an exceptionally popular anchor, but also one of the longest-running morning hosts in history,” Licht wrote the memo outlining how the outlet will be restructured and laid off. “I know the HLN audience will miss her and the other HLN talent.”

This change will be effective Dec. 6. “Morning Express with Robin Meade,” The anchor is a veteran of the network, and hosts the show. In its place, CNN’s longtime sister channel will instead simulcast “CNN This Morning.” Licht indicated that HLN Crime programming, which will merge with ID under WBD Networks will shift to Kathleen Finch’s leadership.

CNN did not immediately respond to ’s request for clarification on if Meade will stay at the network following this change.

CNN’s rebranding to HLN marks yet another change since Licht assumed control of the network last spring. The network is currently undergoing restructuring and layoffs.

CNN International also has been affected by recent changes. Its 5:00-5.30 p.m. time slot was eliminated. The ET program has been replaced immediately by a simulcast from CNN U.S.

Licht mentioned other structural improvements that are less concrete, such as “restructuring across some of our beats, realigning resources to staff up in some units and in more areas around the country,” Which the CEO claims will make a difference “deliver on our goal of covering the United States more broadly.”

CNN was also mentioned by the head of this network. “shifting our approach to paid contributors,” after some paid contributors were notified about whether they were impacted by the network’s layoffs Wednesday.

Licht stated in a Wednesday morning memo that full-time employees would be updated on their situation by Thursday. In a Thursday memo, Licht addressed his departing colleagues. “I want to express my gratitude for your dedicated and tireless service and for your many contributions to CNN.”