Closed indefinitely: Tallest rollercoaster of the World

The world’s highest rollercoaster was forced to shut down indefinitely due to a mechanical failure that occurred while riders were riding.

Kingda Ka at Six Flags in New Jersey is the world’s tallest and fastest roller coaster.

The coaster was forced to close after one of its launch cables snapped mid-ride on the tall 456ft rollercoaster.

Everyone was safe and no injuries were reported.

Roller Coaster news site Coaster Hub It was reported that the launch cable at Six Flags Great Adventure for Kingda Ka had snapped.

The train was able to safely roll back, despite the fact that there were passengers on board.

The ride is expected to be out of service for an unknown amount of time, but the team hopes that it will soon return and operate safely.

It can speed up to a maximum of128mphIt is the fastest car in the world.

Although it is still tall, the Formula Rossa in Abu Dhabi opened the doors to the world’s fastest car.

This is only one out of two world stratacoasters – rides with drops that are at least four hundred feet.

Kingda Ka lifts its riders up to 456 feet and reaches its maximum speed of 128 miles per hour in only 3.5 second.

After a 90 degree steep climb, passengers descend back to the opposite side where they reach the maximum speed.

It only takes a few seconds to make the entire trip, yet it is still terrifying due to its size.

Some roller coaster enthusiasts have yet to experience the attraction on their bucket list, while others are disappointed.

One wrote on Twitter: “I really hope Kingda Ka isn’t dead for good as it has been my number one bucket list coaster since I can ever remember.

It is very unlikely that I will be able to travel this year. “I really hope that it’s just a broken cable, which they can replace.”

One said, “I hope they fix it because I think Six Flags would value owning still the tallest coaster in the world.”

It’s too bad if this is going to be a permanent closure, because the place was amazing.”

Sun Online Travel contacted Six Flags to get a comment.

In the UK, the biggest rollercoaster has broken earlier in this year.

