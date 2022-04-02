Close Call for a Base Jumper Who Slammed Into Rocks after Parachute Failure

After experiencing a parachute failure while jumping off a cliff in Arizona, a base jumper is fortunate to be alive.

Johnni Dijulius was 29 years old and flying at 50 miles per hour when his parachute opened. It suddenly twisted and caused him to crash into the rock cliffside. This terrifying incident was captured on camera.

“My number one goal was to keep my head from hitting. I didn’t want to get knocked out,” Dijulius said.

The daredevil fell and then used his feet to brace. He ended up landing in a 50-foot crevice and was untangled. He grabbed his cellphone to call his buddies who had just landed.

“I can climb down, but I’m going to have to ungear. It’s going to be sketchy,”Dijulius said it.

He climbed down the cliff without safety harnesses or ropes. He jumped into some bushes after he reached about 10 feet above the ground. Luckily, he wasn’t injured.

Dijulius has done some jaw-dropping feats such as jumping off buildings and bridges. He claims he will base jump once more, even after that close call.