Clive Davis shares some of his favourite performances.

Clive DavisHe turns 90 this April, but the music legend still has to keep up the relentless work load that has defined his career.

He’s co-producer Whitney Houston’s upcoming concert biopic, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” (due around Christmas) and calls it one his “most meaningful” projects. “We’re going to tell the full story,” he says from his home in Miami. Davis laughs as he acknowledges it. “weirdness”It was great to see Stanley Tucci play him in the film. “but he’s fabulous.”

Davis cancelled his The pre-Grammy Gala was a legend next weekend due to the Grammy Awards’ pandemic-related detour from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, the longtime music executive/producer has something else to look forward to – his birthday bash at Casa Cipriani in New York, which he’s helping to plan.

“I’m looking forward to reuniting with friends and artists I’ve not been in touch with for a little while, so it will be a wonderful, emotional reunion,” Davis says.

In a career spanning more than 50 years, Davis’ name has been attached to a parade of artists he turned into superstars, from Houston Bruce Springsteen and Barry Manilow to Alicia Keys.

When last year’s pre-Grammy Gala Eventually, it was necessary to go virtual, Davis used his deep connections and for candid conversations with marquee musicians and other celebrities. His chat with Joni Mitchell was one of the first times the singer had been seen publicly since her brain aneurysm in 2015, while his Tina Turner in conversation superfan Oprah Winfrey showcased the icon’s personal connections to Turner.

Paramount+ is streaming several of these conversations in the four-episode Paramount+. “Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances.”

Along with his interviews, Davis selected a series of performances he considers some of the best ever, including Springsteen’s fiery “Born in the USA,” at 1988’s Human Rights Now! Tour; Aretha Franklin’sKennedy Center Honors 2015 – electrifyingPerformance “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” that moved Carole King to tears; and Prince’s unforgettable 2007 Super Bowl halftime extravaganza.

In a chat with USA TODAY, Davis shared some thoughts on, Springsteen, Mitchell, Lady Gaga and more.

Who are the greatest performers: Tina Turner? Bruce Springsteen? Prince?

“You’re really talking three of the best performers of all time. They’re so different. Each is incomparable. There’s no one like Bruce. There’s no one like Prince. There’s no one like Tina. There’s no need to pick. Each was fearless. Each was genius and compelling and hypnotic. I couldn’t ever rank one higher than the other.”

Assisting an ‘unforgettable’Aretha Franklin

“I attended the Kennedy Center Honors with Aretha and she and I went to the Secretary of State dinner the night before with the customary nominees (and performers). I was in the (Kennedy Center) when she gave that incredible performance for Carole King. Unforgettable.”

How a beach trip birthed Springsteen’s ‘Blinded By the Light’

“Bruce and I talked about him bringing that first album (“Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.”) added album/mrto me and I told him, ‘Bruce, I love the album, but we need two radio friendly songs.’ I needed the ammunition to bring him to the attention of radio. Rather than being put off by that – which is a risky thing to suggest to a first-time artist – he said, ‘I went to the beach and Clive, all these years later, let me tell you, I never would have written ‘Blinded by the Light’ or ‘Spirit in the Night’ without your encouragement.’”

DaBaby and Taylor Swift would have made the guest list for this year’s gala

“Whether it be DaBaby or H.E.R., I’m always interested in younger artists. I would have Taylor Swift perform. She’s come before but not played. I love how she continues maturing as an artist. I would have invited (Lady) Gaga. I’m a big fan of her musically and how she’s continuing to become brilliant as an actor, not just with Bradley Cooper (in ‘A Star is Born’), but she was fabulous in ‘House of Gucci.’ I love to see that continuing maturity. I saw it firsthand watching Whitney develop.”

Joni Mitchell’s enduring influence

“She is a very, very unique artist. She’s had more impact on so many artists such as Brandi Carlile, who often speaks of her love for Joni. Time and time again artists say Joni is their influence. She really has been a role model.”