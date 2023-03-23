Clip shows ‘extinct megalodon shark’ attacking ship and breaking it in half – shocked viewers are saying the same thing

This horrifying footage of an apparently extinct shark wrecking a boat went viral, and many people are saying it.

This animated CGI video, featuring CGI animations of sharks and megalodons, has been viewed over 9 million times on TikTok. It shows how modern boats would be destroyed by a huge megalodon-like shark.

The megalodon shark is said to be the largest to ever grace Earth’s oceans.

According to some estimates, it was extinct around 2.6million years back.

It has been impossible to discover a megalodon complete skeleton so scientists have difficulty determining their size.

The general consensus is that the megalodon grew up to a staggering around 60 feet in length.

Aleksey posted an animated video that he made.@aleksey__nImagine a shark that is much bigger than the one shown.

The video appears more like The Meg’s giant shark in The Meg. This movie is about a megalodon of modern times.

TikToker @aleksey__n captioned even the video with “Meg”

One person commented: “If Megalodon’s were that big than that would be incredible.”

This video was uploaded to YouTube also by the artist.

The majority of viewers agreed to one point.

One commented: This looks real. The edits are way too realistic.

One said, “Not going to lie. For the first five second I believed this was true.”

This 3D artist is widely recognized for his convincing, scary videos.