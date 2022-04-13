Climber in Nepal Dies After Triumphant Instagram Post Dedicated to Granddaughter

Climber in Nepal Dies After Triumphant Instagram Post Dedicated to Granddaughter
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Antonios Sykaris, an experienced Greek climber, died on Tuesday while hiking in Nepal.

The climber’s death came the day after he posted on Instagram about making it to the top of Mount Dhaulagiri, the world’s seventh-highest peak. 

Skyaris, 59, said he was dedicating his climb to his to “my little Iris, my granddaughter,” writing “Iris, I am at the top !!!” in his caption.

According to AFP, mountain guide Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks said that the climber had become ill while coming down the mountain. 

“He died at an altitude of 7,400 meters. We are speaking with his family,” Sherpa said.

His official Instagram account said that he died “after a huge physical and mental effort and lack of additional oxygen.”

According to expedition organizers, Skyaris’ death is the first recorded fatality of this year’s busy Himalayan spring climbing season.

Latest News

Previous articleChinese Online Sellers Hawk Shirts With Russian Pro-War ‘Z’ Logo

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact