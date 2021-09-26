‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ to Debut on Paramount+ the Same Day It Hits Theaters

Paramount announced Thursday that “Clifford the Big Red Dog” will be released both in theaters and on Paramount+ on Nov. 10.

The move to a hybrid release strategy echoes that taken by multiple Hollywood studios for family films, including Paramount’s “Paw Patrol: The Movie,” which opened to $13 million last month and has grossed $103.6 million worldwide while hitting Paramount+ on the same day of its theatrical release. MGM is taking a similar approach next weekend with “The Addams Family 2,” which will be released in theaters and on digital rental.

Even as studios have generally trended towards resuming the theatrical window — though it will be shortened to around 45 days days for most films as opposed to the pre-pandemic 90-day window — family films have been a popular option for day-and-date to give parents the option to watch the film at home with their children. In recent polls, decreases in customer confidence in moviegoing has mostly been fueled by women over 35, many of whom have children.

Other family films that have gone day-and-date include Warner Bros.’ “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” Disney’s “Luca” and Universal’s “The Boss Baby: Family Business.” One notable exception on the upcoming slate is the Disney animated film “Encanto,” which the studio announced will have 30 days of theatrical exclusivity before a Disney+ release as part of the studio’s commitment to releasing all of its remaining 2021 films in theaters only.

On the box office front, “Clifford” will face little direct competition for its core demographic of families with younger children. It is hitting theaters on a Wednesday ahead of a weekend where the most prominent release will be Focus Features’ Oscar contender “Belfast.” Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” will be in its second weekend in theaters, while Sony’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” will be released on Nov. 19 with families with older kids and teens as the target demo.