Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson, 24, is shot dead in the city
By Brandon Pitt
MAYOR Frank G. Jackson’s grandson was killed in a fatal shooting late Sunday in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood.

Scott Noll, an investigative reporter from News 5 Cleveland, tweeted that Frank Q. Jackson, 24, was killed and shot on Sunday night.

Along with law enforcement, Mayor Jackson also reported to the scene of the shooting.

Authorities have not provided any information about the motives, victims or suspects.

Cleveland.com reported in detail on Frank Q. Jackson, the younger of the two.

Local news outlets reported that Frank Q. Jackson pleaded guilty in 2019 to assault.

He was also linked to a killing in August 2019 when a vehicle leaving the scene was investigated and registered under his name, but was not charged.

The Mayor’s Office has yet to release an official statement.

