Cleaner dishes can be achieved by adding a ball of aluminum foam to your dishwasher

Dishwashers truly are a beauty. You realize this when you’ve been without one for a few months. For now, I’m handwashing my dishes, but when I get a dishwasher, I will use this viral cleaning hack.

Everybody has a preferred method of loading the dishwasher. This can lead to contention within many households. Are you putting your utensils in the basket facing upward or downward when you load the dishwasher? Is it okay to put knives in the dishwasher! Did you know that wooden cutting boards can be put in the dishwasher? It’s all shocking, I know.

These things can have many different feelings. But, there’s also a cleaning hack that most people, including myself, had NeverEven if you’ve been in the restaurant industry for many years, you might have heard of it. And, if you have a dishwasher and a little extra aluminum foil, you’re in luck.

Revolutional Dishwasher Cleaning Hack

While TikTok can be full of bizarre things, some of the tips are actually very helpful. This cleaning hack, posted by Erin Morley from Chicago, attracted over 7.4 millions views. However, people were not only excited to use it, but also concerned about her dishwasher.

You load the dishwasher as you would normally. Then, you add a ball of aluminum foil into your dishwasher’s utensil basket. “The foil has a reaction with the detergent to literally get all the grime, grease [off],”In her viral video, she said it. “It gets your silverware and glassware shinier than you’ve ever seen it.”She was amazed at how shiny her dishes were when she opened her dishwasher.

Are we allowed to talk about those knives in her dishwasher?

Some commenters were more concerned about what she put in her dishwasher than the hack itself. So much so that she’s made two follow-up videosAll of the controversial issues.

She had several knives and wooden cutting boards in her dishwasher, which caused many commenters’ concern. “Typically are you supposed to put wood in the dishwasher? No,”She continues in the video. But she goes on to explain that she dries her cutting boards thoroughly afterward and they’ve never warped. Her expensive knives are hand-washed 90% of the times. Take a deep breath and be assured about the dishwasher’s condition. Then, let’s check out if the cleaning trick is effective in your fully loaded dishwasher.

She explains the cleaning trick a bit more in one of her follow up videos. “You want to use one ball of foil per cycle, using the shiny side out,”She said. It is also important to consider the location of foil. “You don’t want it to bounce around, you want to put it somewhere snug, anywhere it won’t move around.” Also after you use it once, it’s best to recycle the aluminum foil.

