Claymore Season 2 Release Date | Where To Watch Online

If a wish doesn’t get manifested, it stays in your heart forever. That’s what has happened with the Claymore fans. Released back in 2007, the anime based on the manga series, Claymore flabbergasted the audience with the exceptional storyline and action sequences.

Crying to see more of it, the one who wishes to see the adventures of Clare, a Claymore or half-human still loom in the hearts of million fans. But before discussing whether there are any recent plans to renew the show, let’s have a quick premise of the show.

Claymore: Premise

The anime revolved around Clare, a member of Claymores who are half-human and half-demons designed to kill pure demon creatures Yoma who are killing innocent humans. Clare with his reasons to take revenge as well as to put an end to these mass killings swears to foolish up Yoma.

Claymore: Characters and Their Voice Actors

Among the huge no. Of characters, the following were the main ones:

Clare the main character of Claymore was voiced by Houko Kuwashima ( Japanese).

Teresa voiced by Romi Park

Priscilla was voiced by Aya Hisakawa.

Miria voiced by Kikuko Inoue

Deneve voiced by Hana Takeda

Helen voiced by Miki Nagasawa

Claymore Season 2: Renewal and Release Date

Like other Anime that are adapted from manga series, Claymore has quite a bit of content, around 154 chapters that could be utilized to form another season. Besides that, during the premiere of Season 1, it had rocked all records with a good score of 7.77 on My AnimeList.

But despite all of it, the show never got renewed, dealing with complete ignorance. Also, not much development seems to be happening around the show and renewal seems unlikely to happen anytime soon. But still being optimistic, we hope creators utilize the 27 volumes of the manga series and come up with the much-awaited and anticipated season 2.

For more Updates, Stay Tuned