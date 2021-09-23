Claudie Blakley: Who are you? Manhunt actress who plays Colin Sutton’s wife Louise – The US Sun

MANHUNT has made a triumphant return to ITV – and with the new series comes actress Claudie Blakley.

However, this isn’t the only role that the actress is famous for. She has had a long and successful career as a television and film star.

2 Claudie Blakley is an English actress who has enjoyed an incredible career Credit: Getty

Who is Claudie Blakley?

Claudie, 47, is an actress that trained at London’s Central School of Speech and Drama.

Her father, Alan Blakley, was part of the 1960s rock band The Tremoloes.

Lin Blakley, Claudie’s mother, is also an actress. She plays Pam Coker in EastEnders every year since 2014.

Claudie is also a sibling to Kirsten Blakley, the singer of Little Spitfire.

2 Claudie plays Louise in Manhunt on ITV Credit: © Neil Genower

Who does Claudie Blakley play in Manhunt?

Claudie plays Louise Clunes, Louise’s wife.

Series 1 focused on the real-life case of serial killer Levi Bellfield.

Season 2 is about Delroy Grant (also known as Night Stalker) a serial rapist.

Sutton’s memoirs are the basis of the series.

What other films has Claudie Blakley starred?

Claudie is most famous for her role in Lark Rise to Candleford, the BBC series about Emma Timmins.

She was also Mabel Nesbitt from Gosford Park and Charlotte Lucas from Pride and Prejudice.

She played Cynthia Lennon on BBC’s Lennon Naked in 2010. The series was based upon John Lennon’s life.

She was also featured in the second ITV drama Grantchester series in 2016.

Cranford, The Bill and Vital Signs are some of her other TV credits.