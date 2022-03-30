Claudia Jessie would ‘Love’ to See Eloise Not Get Married

Warning! Spoilers ahead for season 2 of “Bridgerton.”

Entertainment Weekly spoke with Claudia Jessie, Eloise actress. She said that Eloise should not marry.

Jessie said she would “love”To be the character “just date people”Instead of having a suitor.

“Bridgerton”Claudia Jessie, actress said that Eloise Bridgerton is a character she wants to challenge when it comes to telling her story.

“I’d love if Eloise could just change the mold a bit,”The actress, 32 years old, told Entertainment Weekly. “And just have a boyfriend. It not be because they’re going to get married, but Eloise just be the person that introduces the concept of the partner.”

“Like just the boyfriend or the girlfriend, rather than here’s your suitor, now you get married in a week,”The 32-year old actress continued.

The



Netflix



This hit drama is about a 19th-century noble familia. Each season features one of the eight siblings searching for a husband. Season one was focused on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), but Eloise, the second-eldest daughter, entered this season’s marriage market.

Although she didn’t get married, she did form an emotional bond with Theo Sharpe (Calam Lynch), a working-class boy she met while searching for Lady Whistledown’s gossip writer.

“I’d love if Eloise could just be like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m dating this guy, Theo Sharpe, pretty cool,'”She spoke to EW.

“She could just date people. If anyone can get away with it, it’s Eloise,”She spoke. “Wouldn’t it be cool to see her maybe date someone, and then maybe date someone else? That can happen, that happens in life all the time. I’d love to see that pushed across on the screen.”





Claudia Jessie, Calam Lynch “Bridgerton.”



Netflix







Eloise does not end up with Theo, according to Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novels. Jessie however told EW she hopes that the two characters can rekindle their love in future seasons.

“That would be amazing. Calam was great,” Jessie said. “He was really beautiful to work with.”

Fans have been particularly interested in Eloise’s (Luke Thompson), future romances. Many have wondered if the producers will give either one of them a queer story.

The following is an Interview with the Telegraph, 23 MarchJessie spoke out about the fan theories regarding her sexuality.

“I do find it interesting that people sense a queer spirit with Eloise, and I think it’s just because she’s a bit brilliant – and a maverick. But I do find it interesting that because she is a female character who doesn’t aspire to marriage, the assumption is that she is queer,”She spoke.

“Bridgerton”Season two of the series is now available for streaming on Netflix.