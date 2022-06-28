Claudia Eller on Medical Leave From Variety

Claudia Eller has taken a temporary medical leave from her role as Editor-in-Chief of Variety.

Eller expressed her gratitude to the Variety staff for the concern and support they have expressed after she suffered a minor stroke earlier this month.

“Two weeks ago I felt unsteady on my feet and wobbly and ended up in the E.R., where I was diagnosed as having had a minor hemorrhagic stroke,” Eller said in a memo to staff.

“The great news that there was no cognitive damage and I am now in a rehabilitation facility in Los Angeles to regain my physical strength. I’m in great hands and am expected to make a full recovery.” She added, “I look forward to seeing you all in the near future. Be well and stay safe. Love, Claudia.”

Eller has been at the helm of Variety since 2013 and is preparing to transition out of the EIC role at the end of July.