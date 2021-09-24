Classic N64 games like Ocarina of Time and Mario 64 coming to Nintendo Switch

As Playstation and Xbox leap forward into the next-gen 4K future, it seems Nintendo are returning to their roots. Yesterday, Nintendo announced that the gaming giant will bring back beloved N64 games through its premium Switch Online service.

Switch gamers can now play classics such the Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time and Mario Kart 64 through the Switch Online+. You will also find classic SEGA Genesis games like Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Switch Online subscribers can access online multiplayer across the platform, as well as dozens emulated versions Nintendo classic games from the NES or SNES. Access to the SEGA emulators and N64 will require gamers to upgrade to a higher tier.







(Image: Future via Getty Images)



On top of that, Nintendo will release Switch-compatible versions of the original Nintendo 64 controller for $49.99 (roughly £36).

Nintendo has not yet provided pricing information, but it stated that it would provide more information prior to the October launch. Nintendo insiders say it is unlikely to be drastically more expensive than the current £18-per-year Switch Online membership.

The first batch of N64 games to be made available include:

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Super Mario 64

Star Fox 64

Yoshi’s Story

WinBack: Covert Operations

Dr. Mario 64

Sin and Punishment

Mario Tennis 64







(Image: Nintendo)



Further down the line, Nintendo will also add:

Pokemon Snap

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Banjo-Kazooie

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Mario Golf

Paper Mario

F-Zero X

The official announcement follows months of leaks and rumours speculating that Nintendo would be beefing up their emulator line-up.







(Image: Nintendo)



This month has also seen the release of the Nintendo Switch OLED model, which brings some major upgrades to the portable console’s screen and dock.

We’ll also be seeing the release of Metroid Dread in October. This is the first 2D installment of the beloved series since 2002.

