Hollywood is grieving for one of its own.



Clarence Gilyard Jr.—an actor college professor whose career spanned nearly four decades including roles in Top Gun, Die Hard, Matlock and Walker, Texas RangerShe was 66 years old when she died in November.



University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) confirmed Gilyard’s death and released a statement honoring the actor’s legacy.



“It is with profound sadness that I share this news,” Dean Nancy J. Uscher In a statement released on Nov. 29, Instagram. “His students were deeply inspired by him, as were all who knew him. He had many extraordinary talents and was extremely well-known in the university through his dedication to teaching and his professional accomplishments. He had a national and international following through his celebrated work in the theatre, in film, and television.”



“His generosity of spirit was boundless,” Elle continued. “He was always ready to contribute to projects and performances however possible. We remember Clarence with joy and gratitude for all he contributed to the College of Fine Arts, the UNLV community, and, through his impressive personal achievements, to the world.”