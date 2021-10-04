Clare Crawley Speaks About Perseverance After She and Dale Moss Split

On Thursday, Sept. 30, Clare told her Instagram followers that she was aware of their curiosity surrounding her love life. However, she explained that she wasn’t ready to address “the details of my relationship” yet.

“I hate that I even have to say this, but in response to all the questions that are coming my way right now…I’m choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship,” she wrote at the time, “because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want.”

The ABC star, who is still recovering from the removal of her breast implants, revealed, “I’m going through a lot with healing from my recent surgery still, and my mother being placed on hospice care now.”