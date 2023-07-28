Ciri’s desert visions in The Witcher are a sign of hardships to come

Episode 7 of The Witcher season 3 sees Ciri experience several visions while lost in the Korath desert but what do the various hallucinations mean?

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The Witcher season 3* — At the end of episode 6, Ciri travels through a portal at Aretuza’s Tor Lara, the Tower of the Gull, which clumsily deposits her in the Korath desert, a wasteland known as the Frying Pan where very little can survive. As exhaustion and dehydration threaten to overwhelm Ciri in her efforts to escape the desert, she is plagued by visions of people from her past and a mysterious hooded figure who Witcher fans may not have met before.

Ciri envisions long-lost family members

While munching away on some lizard eggs she finds, Ciri is paid a visit by a hallucination of her late mother, Pavetta. Rather than being warm and welcoming, however, she is cold and even berates Ciri, saying that she is a heavy weight to bear and that Geralt is probably relieved to be rid of her.

When Ciri responds by asking her mother why she abandoned her by not taking her on the doomed voyage where she died at sea, Pavetta disappears.

Later in the episode, Ciri receives another visit from a long-dead family member, Calanthe, her grandmother and the former queen of Cintra before it was taken by Nilfgaard back in season 1 of the Netflix series.

Once again, Calanthe launches a harsh verbal attack on Ciri, saying that she’s not done enough to stop the ongoing war and halt Nilfgaard’s advances. Ciri argues back, though, saying that Calanthe allowed history to repeat itself.

What these visions tell us, beyond Ciri’s subconscious trying to convince her to give up and accept death, is that she is trying to learn the lessons that her ancestors did not.

While she regrets not being able to spend more time with her family, she realizes that they were often selfish and put their own interests above their family or their subjects, which led to Ciri being left an orphan and for the conflict with Nilfgaard to break out into an all-out war.

A new arrival

Another of Ciri’s visions sees her meet a hooded figure, who at first claims to be ‘the past,’ but as the episode progresses, they reveal themselves to be Falka, a key figure in the history of the Continent.

Falka was alive around 100 years before Ciri was born. She was the daughter of King Vridank of Redania and his wife, the half-elven Beatrix of Kovir.

King Vridank caused quite a stir when he abandoned his wife and daughter in favor of a new love, Cerro.

As Falka grew up, she developed a keen hatred for her father and eventually, she launched a bloody rebellion against King Vridank and her half-brothers, going on to kill them all.

However, after overthrowing Redania’s king, Falka met with her own grizzly end as the citizens who once supported her betrayed and burned her at the stake.

During the rebellion, Falka was pregnant and gave birth to a daughter who she gave to Cerro’s adoptive daughter and the biological daughter of Lara Dorren, Riannon, who herself had recently given birth to twins, a boy and a girl.

Riannon went on to raise all three of the children as her own, although, after a period of madness during her imprisonment by Falka, she became unsure of which of her daughters was actually hers and which was Falka’s.

One of the triplets, Fiona ended up becoming part of the Cintran royal line, making her an ancestor of Ciri’s.

The books leave Falka’s connection to Ciri somewhat ambiguous as it’s never fully determined if Fiona was Falka’s daughter or Riannon’s. However, the character description for Ciri on Netflix’s official Witcher website confirms that she is descended from Falka, hence why she appears to her in episode 7.

Beyond simply being another relative of Ciri’s, Falka has her own message for her. She urges the young princess to tap into fire magic to give her the power to burn the whole system, that has left Ciri where she is now, to the ground.

Ciri rejects the idea and even goes on to relinquish her magical powers altogether in a moment of panic before passing out and later waking up in the captivity of a group of bandits known as the Trappers.

Ciri’s desert visions hint at hard times ahead in The Witcher

Throughout episode 7 are several hints at where Ciri’s story is heading next.

One of these is seen in her first meeting with Falka as the pair find themselves in an empty tavern.

In the final moments of episode 8, Ciri awakens to find herself held captive in the very tavern she saw in Falka’s first vision-induced appearance which is located in a village called Glyswen. As Ciri finds her bearings, the bandits who captured her are attacked by a group of ne’er-do-wells called the Rats, who are apparently getting their own spin-off.

Setting up the events of season 4, the band of street urchins allows Ciri to join their ranks and when asked her name, Ciri responds by calling herself Falka. While this is obviously a way of hiding her real identity, it also goes to show that she was inspired by Falka and her plans of burning down the system that has left the Continent beset by war.

Something we’ve yet to mention about Ciri’s desert adventures is her run-in with a unicorn. The mythical creature, who Ciri names Little Horse, helps to lead the princess through the barren wasteland.

After the pair are ambushed by a sand-dwelling monster, the unicorn is badly wounded and poisoned by the attack. When Falka gets Ciri to use fire magic, she uses the dangerous power to heal her unicorn companion, which is the last we see of Little Horse before Ciri passes out.

While the encounter with the unicorn may seem like another dehydration-fueled hallucination, the creature was actually there and also plays a key role in Ciri’s future.

In the books, Ciri encounters Little Horse again, although the unicorn’s real name is actually Ihuarraquax, when she travels to the world of the Aen Elle elves, a world that is inhabited by the spectral Wild Hunt.

The unicorn helps her escape by teaching Ciri her greatest power, the ability to travel between different spheres, The Witcher’s equivalent of the multiverse.

The Witcher season 3 is available to stream in full on Netflix after volume 2 arrived on July 27, 2023.

