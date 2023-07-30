Circus Maximus – How to see it

HITC notes how to watch Circus Maximus and the movie’s streaming status.

Travis Scott‘s Utopia has been one of the most highly anticipated albums of the year ever since it was announced that fans would finally be tucking into it in July 2023. Rodeo, the 31-year old American singer and rapper’s 2015 album and ASTROWORLD from 2018 have both been acclaimed. He recently released the single K-POP featuring Bad Bunny and The Weeknd, but it’s not just Utopia that fans have to experience, but a movie too… here’s how to watch Circus Maximus and whether the movie’s streaming.

What is the movie streaming status for Circus Maximus?

Circus Maximus, the 2023 film, will be available for viewing in certain theaters starting Thursday July 27, 2023.

There is no date for streaming yet, but the film will only be available in theaters.

You can find a list of cities and locations showing the movie on Travis Scott’s official website. Although the list is extensive, there won’t be lots of screenings as is the case with blockbuster movie releases.

On the site, it is stated that there will be more screenings announced. International territories (UK etc.) are also mentioned. The release date has not yet been announced.

To avoid disappointment, book tickets early to ensure you get a seat.

Circus Maximus directors

It’s confirmed that Circus Maximus was directed by six figures, including notable cult filmmakers:

The movie is billed as something of an experimental odyssey that weaves narrative with the sounds of Travis’ new album, Utopia, which is released on Friday, July 28th 2023.

When the trailer was unveiled shortly before the movie’s release, it gave very little away in terms of expectations but led audiences to anticipate something unconventional.

Circus Maximus now playing in selected theaters