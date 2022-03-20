Cinema Audio Society Awards – ‘Dune’ wins the top award

“Dune,” “Encanto”And “Summer of Soul”The Cinema Audio Society presented its 58th annual CAS Awards Saturday night, and awarded sound mixing awards to these individuals.

“Summer of Soul”The award was given to documentary film. “Encanto”Nominated for animated feature.

In years when Oscars had separate sound editing and sound mixing categories, the Oscar winner in CAS would win in about half the cases. Last year, the two Oscar categories were combined to create a single Best Sound category. “Sound of Metal”Both the CAS Award as well as the Oscar were won.

The television categories had winners “Yellowstone,” “Ted Lasso,” “Mare of Easttown”And “The Beatles: Get Back.”

Ridley Scott was awarded the Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award. Paul Massy the CAS Career Achievement Award was also presented at the show.

Kirsten Vangsness hosted the ceremony in the Wilshire Grand Ballroom of InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel.

The winners

Motion Picture – Live Action: “Dune”

Motion Picture – Animated: “Encanto”

Motion Picture – Documentary: “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

Non-Theatrical Movement Picture or Limited Series “Mare of Easttown”: Ep. 6 “Sore Must Be the Storm”

Television Series – 1 Hour: “Yellowstone”: S4 Ep. 1 “Half the Money”

Television Series – ½ Hour: “Ted Lasso”: S2 Ep. 5 “Rainbow”

Television Non-Fiction, Variety, Music Series or Specials “The Beatles Get Back”Part 3

Outstanding Product – Production:Shure Incorporated – Axient Digital ADX5D DualChannel Wireless Receiver

Outstanding Product – Post Production:Dolby Laboratories Dolby Atmos Reender 3.7