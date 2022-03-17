Cinedigm Joins Producer Roundtable and Sets 10 Film Genre Slate

EXCLUSIVE: A minority investment was made by Cinedigm in Roundtable Entertainment, a newly launched production company.

The companies will share in and co-own IP rights for original films that will be distributed locally as part of the agreement. Cinedigm’s OTT networks and on other third-party streaming platforms.

They also plan to launch streaming services together. Erick Opeka Cinedigm’s President and Chief Strategy Officer, will be taking a seat on Roundtable’s Board of Directors, joining President and CEO Dominic Ianno, Robert Norton and James Fields of Klingenstein Fields Advisors.

The partnership starts with a $15M thriller of 10 pictures, which will be led by All My Friends Are Dead. This slate is directed by Kevin Greutert (director and editor on numerous Saw movies).

More to come…