Cindy Crawford walked in the Savage x Fenty show

Rihanna is one of those artists who is constantly reinventing herself while staying relevant to the times. The Fenty founder has already enlisted plenty of A-list celebrities, such as Gigi Hadid, to walk in her Savage X Fenty fashion shows and for her third installment, she recruited legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford to walk in her show.

The 55-year old pro shared photos of her appearance on Instagram. Crawford is wearing a halter-style, emerald-colored gown with a plunging neckline. The high slit showed her toned legs. The model is seen with one hand on her head and the other down, as she leans against a wall outside. Crawford captioned the picture, “#SAVAGExFENTYSHOW VOL. 3 @savagexfenty #IYKYKsavageX.”

She accessorized her stunning look with gold bangle bracelets, a smoky shimmering teal eye, and open-toed shoes that matched her dress. Her dark hair was combed down.