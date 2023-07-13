Church of England Schooling: A church of poisoning the minds

WOKE up this morning to the news that a cancer charity is advising doctors to use the phrase “bonus hole” instead of vagina.

This will ensure that no trans man is offended.

6 All but one of the 49 education bodies that advise schools in England teach critical race theories Credit: Getty

6 Justin Welby, the head of Church of England Credit: PA

What is a bonus hole? Really?

It sounds like something you’d win on a stall at Blackpool.

Women will be ecstatic with this description.

It would be nice to wake up in a sensible place one morning, where moronic woke stuff like this doesn’t happen.

But yesterday, I’m telling you, had a whole bunch of madness in store for me.

Worst was the news that of 49 educational bodies advising schools in England, all but one are teaching something called “critical race theory”.

The race swindlers (who always are with us) have crafted a pretty disgusting creed. Resentment institutionalised is lucrative.

It insists that white children are told they are “privileged” and merely by their existence oppress black folk.

The brown people. All the rest.

The goal is to make the white children feel bad about themselves.

The government has recently prohibited the teaching of this divisive, horrible creed in schools.

But the investigation by the charity Don’t Divide Us found that nearly all of the country’s schools are still spewing out this race hatred.

The poisoning of children’s minds

This report claims that, among other things, the rottenness is being imposed on pupils in Church of England Schools within St Edmundsbury and Ipswich Diocese.

White children are told that they “benefit from the systematic oppression of People of Colour through racist policies and practice”.

Nice, huh?

Teaching guidance shoved out by the diocese, which oversees 87 schools, states that pupils should learn that white privilege means they are “the dominant representation on all media”, “no one questions your citizenship”, “you may have inherited power and wealth”, and “your actions aren’t perceived to be those of your entire race”.

Does the dominant media have a dominating presence? They are making fun of you?

I don’t think these people have been watching our TV adverts recently.

I suppose it’s no surprise that this is happening in Church of England schools.

That’s an institution which has long since passed its sell-by date.

A church led by Justin Welby is not to be taken seriously. Their congregations shrink almost hourly.

Like the BBC, it is learning the meaning of the phrase “Go woke, go broke”.

The point is, this practice is still going on despite the fact that it is illegal.

The Church of England appears to have completely ignored the government’s diktat.

Even the youngest children have heard a lot of propaganda in the schools over the past twenty years.

The teachers will take any opportunity they can to push their agenda.

The critical race theory of Marxism is an evil, deluded, and distorted branch.

Telling a young white kid he is an “oppressor” is, to my mind, nothing short of wicked.

This slanderous nonsense will increase the hostility and suspicions between races.

Maybe tomorrow, when I awaken the government will have done something to put an end to this absurdity.

But I wouldn’t bet on it. Madness will not stop.

STEVE’S WORTH A VOTE

THERE’S a by-election in Uxbridge and South Ruislip next Thursday.

It’s Boris’s old seat.

6 Steve Gardner will be standing as a Social Democratic Party candidate for Boris Johnson’s seat Credit: Supplied

Labour will walk the talk, everyone says.

But my spies on the ground tell me that people are rightly livid about Sadiq Khan’s ludicrous Ultra Low Emission Zone.

This could mean that the outcome is closer than people believe.

If, like me, you think both the main parties are neither use nor ornament and would rather saw off your right leg than vote for Ed Davey’s dim-witted Lib Dems, there is a candidate for you.

Steve Gardner hails from the area, was in the Army, and is a trustee at a charitable organization. In short, Steve Gardner has rounded out to be incredibly nice. He’s standing for the Social Democratic Party.

The awful big parties will say he doesn’t stand a chance.

But if enough people vote for him, he’ll win, because that’s kinda how it works.

Oh – and unlike the big party candidates, he actually knows what a woman is.

TELLY changes people. There’s something about being the centre of attention that makes them arrogant and reckless, thinking they can get away with anything. I did a bit of TV presenting years ago and I noticed myself, as soon as the camera was running, turning into a complete a**ehole. Well, OK, an even worse a**ehole.

BBC FUND SWITCHOFF

THE BBC is under fire but the real scandal is that we’re still paying for it, of course.

The audience is plummeting as viewers reach for the remote, sickened by the daily woke propaganda that we are forced to swallow.

I notice that BBC Scotland’s audience is down by ONE THIRD since the pandemic.

We don’t watch it. Why should we pay?

IT’S A THROWBACK TO SIXTIES, BILLIE

I SEE Billie Eilish is the latest pop star to complain that audience members throw stuff at her when she’s performing.

6 Billie Eilish is the latest pop star to complain that audience members throw stuff at her when she’s performing Credit: Getty

6 Back in 1960s women would throw their knickers to Tom Jones Credit: Universal Pictorial Press and Agency

It’s another reason for Billie to be perpetually miserable, I suppose.

But it’s nothing new, though.

Back in the 60s, Tom Jones was thrown by women for wearing a knicker.

And when I saw Spandau Ballet in the 1980s I felt like throwing something, too – but sadly there was no javelin to hand.

SCIENCE SHAME

The first scientific investigation into the origins and spread of Covid was used as a way to accuse people of racism who believed it may have come from a Chinese lab.

They have admitted now that the scientists responsible for the report deliberately underplayed any possibility of lab leakage in order to not upset the Chinese.

As a disgrace for their science and universities, they should be dismissed immediately.

At the next elections, the Great Battle of the Mentals should focus all attention on Islington North. It’s Jeremy Corbyn’s seat, you see, and Magic Grandpa will be standing as an independent. The former Newsnight journalist Paul Mason, who is even crazier than Mason himself, will likely be chosen by Labour to face him. Paul’s an old Trotskyite. Sorry, Islington – but you get the kind of candidates you deserve.

JOE’S A NATO NO-NO

NICE of Joe Biden to pop into the UK for half an hour, wasn’t it?

The elderly goat then made his way to Lithuania in order to attend a Nato gathering.

6 It was nice of Joe Biden to pop into the UK for half an hour, wasn’t it? Credit: AP

Biden and the Germans were the ones who manipulated the Nato decision on Ukraine’s admission.

There was no timetable for joining. And Ukraine’s President Zelensky was outraged.

It is the most hazardous time in the history of NATO since the Cold War ended.

Yet we still find America’s most ineffective president running the country.

Nixon is included.