Chuck Todd’s wealth skyrocketed when he became a NBC employee

Chuck Todd will no longer be the host of Meet The Press, but his decision won’t break the bank because since he started working for NBC in 2007, Chuck Todd’s net worth has skyrocketed.

Chuck announced recently that he was leaving the show. A new host will take over Meet The Press. Chuck is a veteran of NBC News and will remain a supporter.

Kristen Welker has been announced to take his place.

Chuck Todd’s net worth explored

As per You can find out more about this by clicking here.Chuck is worth an estimated $12 million. Chuck is most famous for hosting and moderating Meet The Press.

He earned $4 million a year for his work as the political director of NBC and on other NBC ventures.

When he was the chief White House correspondent at the news agency, some of his finest works were produced. Chuck, who has a keen eye for the news and is interested in politics, did not initially plan to become a journalist.

In 1992, he got his first taste of journalism when he accepted a job at The National Journal. He quickly climbed the ranks and eventually became editor-in chief.

He joined NBC in 2017 and contributed to the channel with ease. Chuck’s new position will be as chief political analyst at NBC after his departure from the show.

Why has he left Meet The Press?

Chuck leaves the show to spend more time with family and focus on his other projects.

In his final segment, he addressed the audience. You can also read about the importance of this in our article: “I’ve let work consume me for nearly 30 years. I can’t remember the last time I didn’t wake up before 5 or 6 a.m., and as I’ve watched too many friends and family let work consume them before it was too late, I promised my family I wouldn’t do that.”

Kristen Welker is his replacement

Shortly after Chuck’s departure was announced it was confirmed that Kristen will be the new moderator.

Before saying his final goodbye to the audience, Chuck shared a few words about Kristen and said: “I’ve had the privilege of working with her from essentially her first day, and let me just say she’s the right person in the right moment.”

Kristen also vowed not to stop the legacy, and called Chuck her mentor. She wrote her Twitter: “@chucktodd has been a mentor and friend since my first day at @NBCNews. I’ve learned so much from sitting with him at the anchor desk and simply experiencing his passion for politics. I’m humbled and grateful to take the baton and continue to build on the legacy of @MeetThePress.”