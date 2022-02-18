Christopher Nolan’s Updated Oppenheimer Cast List Is Stacked, Includes Robert Downey Jr. And Matt Damon

Having previously explored World War II for 2017’s Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan will delve into a different aspect of that conflict for his follow-up to the time-twisty Tenet. The filmmaker is making a biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who played an integral role in developing the atomic bomb for the Manhattan Project. Based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, this will be Nolan’s first movie since Insomnia that’s not being housed at Warner Bros., with Universal Pictures instead financing and distributing the biopic.

We’re still a ways off from seeing Oppenheimer on the big screen, but Christopher Nolan and his team are assembling a top-notch cast for the feature, which Universal describes as an “epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.” Let’s go over the actors who’ve been brought aboard for the biopic, starting with the man who was selected to play the title character.

(Image credit: BBC)

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan go way back, with the former starring as Jonathan Crane, a.k.a. Scarecrow, in 2005’s Batman Begins. In addition to Murphy briefly reprising Crane in The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, he also appeared in Inception as Robert Michael Fischer, followed by Dunkirk as the shell-shocked shivering soldier. Now he gets to take center stage for a Nolan movie by playing J. Robert Oppenheimer, who’s been called the “father of the atomic bomb.” Outside of Nolan’s sphere, Along with still leading the TV series Peaky Blinders, Murphy was also recently seen as Emmett in A Quiet Place Part II, which is where he worked with the next actor on this list.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt’s Evelyn Abbott and her children crossed paths with Cillian Murphy’s character during the chaotic events of A Quiet Place Part II, but if horror isn’t your thing, maybe you’ve seen the actress over the last several years in the Disney flicks Mary Poppins Returns and Jungle Cruise. Either way, Blunt was the second actress to be announced for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. She’ll play Katherine Puening, Robert Oppenheimer’s wife, with the two of them having married in 1940 and staying together until Oppenheimer’s death in 1967.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Robert Downey Jr.

Anyone who follows along with the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t need to be told who Robert Downey Jr. is, and now that his time as Tony Stark/Iron Man is over, the actor is preparing for a third Sherlock Holmes movie and will also executive produce and star in the HBO series The Sympathizer. Before all that, Downey will appear in Oppenheimer , and while it was initially unclear who he and Matt Damon would play when their castings were reported, we’ve since learned Downey scored the role of Lewis Strauss, who served as chairman of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission during his second term with the organization. Strauss frequently clashed with Robert Oppenheimer post-World War II over a number of issues, and it eventually got to the point where he questioned the scientist’s loyalty to the United State and paved the way for his security clearance to be revoked in 1954.

(Image credit: Universal)

Matt Damon

Matt Damon’s kept a steady presence on the film front in recent years with Ford V. Ferrari, No Sudden Move, Stillwater, The Last Duel and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, the latter of which saw him reprising his Dogma character Loki. As far Oppenheimer goes, Damon will play Lieutenant General Leslie Groves, the director of the Manhattan Project. While others were hesitant to let Robert Oppenheimer join the research project and felt he was a security risk, Groves was confident that the scientist would do well leading the laboratory in Los Alamos, New Mexico where the atomic bomb was developed, and his faith paid off.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Florence Pugh

Robert Oppenheimer may have been married to Katherine Puening, but she wasn’t the only woman he was romantically involved with during World War II. Oppenheimer met Jean Tatlock in 1936 and kept up an affair with her into the early 1940s. But Tatlock was a member of the Communist Party, like a handful of other people Oppenheimer kept in close contact with, and this caused security concerns among certain officials. The Oppenheimer biopic cast Florence Pugh to play Tatlock; lately the actress has been getting on-screen attention lately as Amy March in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women and Yelena Belova in the MCU, and she’s also starring alongside Harry Styles in Don’t Worry Darling.

(Image credit: United Artists Releasing)

Benny Safdie

While Bennie Safdie is arguably best known for making movies like Good Time and Uncut Gems with his brother Josh, he’s also been assembling an acting resume. Along with playing Nick opposite Robert Pattinson’s Connie in Good Time, Safdie also popped up in Licorice Pizza as politician Joel Sachs and will take part as a yet-to-be-identified character in Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series. For Oppenheimer, Safdie has been cast as Edward Teller, a theoretical physicist who worked with Robert Oppenheimer on the Manhattan Project and is known as the “father of the hydrogen bomb.”

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Dylan Arnold

If the name Dylan Arnold doesn’t ring a bell, maybe you’ll recognize him as Cameron Elam in 2018’s Halloween and its sequel, Halloween Kills. Arnold has also had recurring roles in the short-lived The Purge series and Nashville, and was also a main cast member in You Season 3. But for a lot of people, Oppenheimer will be their introduction to the actor, who’s been cast as Frank Oppenheimer, Robert Oppenheimer’s younger brother who was also a physicist.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

Rami Malek

Like the remainder of the people on this list, it hasn’t been revealed yet who Rami Malek is playing in Oppenheimer. The only clue we have about his character is that he’s a scientist, so he’ll likely share a lot of screen time with Cillian Murphy’s Robert Oppenheimer. Along with having starred as Eliot Anderson in the TV series Mr. Robot, Malek has impressed with his Academy Award-winning performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, as well as for antagonizing Daniel Craig’s James Bond as Lyutsifer Safin in No Time to Die.

(Image credit: MGM)

Josh Hartnett

Josh Hartnett is no stranger to World War II movies, having appeared with Ben Affleck in 2001’s Pearl Harbor. Film fans may also recognize Hartnett from Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, Black Hawk Down, 40 Days and 40 Nights, Sin City and Wrath of Man, while TV-wise, he’s best known as Ethan Chandler/The Wolf Man in Penny Dreadful. Oppenheimer finally gives Hartnett the opportunity to work Christopher Nolan after he was offered the role of Bruce Wayne in Batman Begins, but turned it down (which he’s since regretted), paving the way for Christian Bale to don the cape and cowl.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Dane DeHaan

Superhero movie fans will instantly recognize Dane DeHaan as Andrew Detmer in Chronicle and Harry Osborn/The Green Goblin in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but the actor has arguably built up more of a crime and horror following over the last several years thanks to projects like A Cure for Wellness, The Stranger and Lisey’s Story. DeHaan is already on deck to star in the HBO Max miniseries The Staircase, but Oppenheimer will mark his first movie since starring as Billy the Kid in the 2019 Western The Kid.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Jack Quaid

Jack Quaid is another actor in the Oppenheimer cast who has superhero cred thanks to playing Hughie Campbell in The Boys and voicing Alberto Falcone in Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One. Quaid also recently starred as Richie Kirsch in the fifth Scream movie, and can be heard as Brad Boimler in Star Trek: Lower Decks. Count on Oppenheimer boosting the actor’s profile even higher.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Matthew Modine

Rising to fame starring in movies like Full Metal Jacket and Pacific Heights, Matthew Modine first worked with Christopher Nolan on The Dark Knight Rises, where he played Peter Foley. Fans of Netflix’s Stranger Things will recognize him as the actor who brings Dr. Martin Brenner to life, and Modine’s film credits from the last several years include Sicario: Day of the Soldado and Breaking News in Yuba County. Now he’s getting to work with Nolan again thanks to Oppenheimer.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Olli Haaskivi

If you didn’t catch Olli Haaskivi’s recurring roles on shows like The Sinner, The Deuce and Manifest, maybe you’ll know him as the face of Dr. Wilfred Nagel, the man who recreated the Super Soldier Serum, in the MCU series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Haaskivi is also set to play Phil Knight in HBO’s Winning Time, but fingers crossed Oppenheimer paves the way for him to appear in more high-profile movies.

Oppenheimer opens exclusively in theaters on July 21, 2023. You’re welcome to look through our guide detailing what else we know about Christopher Nolan’s next movie, and there are plenty of 2022 movie releases to keep track of in the coming months that CinemaBlend will keep you updated on.