Christopher Nolan Untold: A True Story

Christopher Nolan, who graduated in 1993 from UCL and lived in London for the next 5 years to try to make it as a film director, had a bad run of luck in his mid-to-late ’90s. Although he is one of the best directors of our time, Nolan had some bad luck from the mid to late 1990s. Nolan was burglarized around the time that his first feature film “Larry Mahoney” failed.

He said, “I realized the door was only plywood and it was never able to keep anyone out”, at an IFC Center screening in New York (via (Mental Floss or Mental Stuff). The social protocol that allows us to coexist was what kept people away. “I was curious about the types of people that wouldn’t follow those social protocols and why they would do so.”

Nolan turned a potentially traumatic event into the spark for a career that would be legendary. Nolan wrote, directed, filmed, and edited his debut film, “Following,” with Emma Thomas as producer and Jeremy Theobold in the role of the unnamed lead. In this neonoir, the film imagines what could happen if a struggling writer started stalking random strangers to find inspiration. It was made with practically no money (estimates put its budget at about £3,000) and Nolan utilized a non-linear storytelling structure, black and white film stock, natural light sources, found locations, and single takes out of necessity. Nolan’s “Following”, which was a hit at the film festivals, earned him instant respect and attention. It also drew comparisons with Alfred Hitchcock.