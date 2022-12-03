Christine McVie Was ‘Soul Mate, Sister’

The day after Fleetwood Mac vocalist and songwriter Christine McVie died in London after a brief illness, the band’s former lead guitarist Lindsey Buckingham penned a note remembering her as “a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister.”

“Christine McVie’s sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking. Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister. For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today. I feel very lucky to have known her. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy,” In the note, Buckingham shared his thoughts with Instagram.

McVie and Fleetwood Mac also released music, but McVie recorded their 2017 album. “Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie,” This was ranked in the Top 20 of the U.S., and No. It reached No. 5 in the U.K. It would be McVie’s last album.

Stevie Nicks, a fellow singer, remembered McVie on Wednesday “her best friend in the whole world,” And the band remember her as “one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure.”

Bill Clinton, who used the band’s “Don’t Stop” As a 1992 election song, McVie fondly remembers McVie who also wrote the 1977 song off their hit. “Rumours” album. The band was disbanded at that time. They reunited in 1993 to perform his 1993 inaugural.

Online tributes have been paid by fellow musicians Duran Duran, Susannah Hoffs, and Bette Midler.