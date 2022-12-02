Christine McGuinness, who was called too thin by vicious trollings, hits back

CHRISTINE McGuinness has furiously attacked trolls that claim she’s too thin.

She has anorexia, and the 34-year old model is a victim of online trolls who comment on her body.

5 Star of Real Housewives of Cheshire hit back at the trolls commenting on her weight /mrscmcguinness

5 After her separation from Paddy, the TV star claims she’s ‘trying to do her best’ Credit: INSTAGRAM/CHRISTINE MUNNESS

This personality had to endure heartbreak when she divorced her husband of TV, Paddy McGuinness.

Christine, however, was a bit concerned about her weight and took to social media in an attempt to defame the trolls commenting on it.

Real Housewives of Cheshire’s star shared a collection of all the comments she received via her Instagram Story. She wrote: “Just an amount of the messages that I received yesterday.

“It’s no secret these last few months have been difficult but please rest assured I am healthy and happy. I’m not trying to lose weight, I don’t want to lose weight.”

Star added: “I am trying my best.”

The messages include concerns from her loyal fans and a slew of other comments.

One user wrote: “You look like you’ve lost quite a bit of weight. Even though you was already tiny.”

Also, read the following: “You’re unrecognisable with all the weight loss.”

The third reading: “Too skinny Christine please look after yourself.”

While a fourth fan was noted: “You look like you’ve lost weight which you clearly don’t need too.”

The model shared a photo of her at an event, looking completely different without her wedding rings.

The TV star chose to ditch the diamond on her right hand as she stepped out for the Lucarelli at Harvey Nichols launch party in London.

The rock has been on and off her ring finger since her split from Paddy McGuinness but this time it was definitely nowhere to be seen.

With the caption: “Always late but always ready 😜”

Another picture in the collection showed the Real Housewives of Cheshire star posing in front of a trendy light installation, while in the final snap she beamed on a green leather chair.

Christine and husband Paddy, kept their split quiet in June before announcing the news the following month.

The couple released the following statement.

This was no easy decision, but we’re moving on as best parents for our beautiful three children.

“We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.”

5 Many are anxious about this model, who was previously diagnosed with anorexia. Credit: instagram/mrscmcguinness

5 Star has gone out without her wedding band Credit: Getty